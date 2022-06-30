NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — are thrilled to bring us the newest installment to the Atari Recharged series: Yars: Recharged . Available today on PC via Steam and the Epic store, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Atari VCS, Yars: Recharged infuses elements of arcade shoot-em-up and bullet hell chaos into the classic's formula. Execute a dauntless assault on a neon-drenched battlefield, all to a dynamic, hypercharged synthwave soundtrack.



“With Yars: Recharged, we didn’t just want to recapture the innovation and thrill of the original, but explore and expand on what made it so deeply fun,” said Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari. “Yars’ Revenge was a must-have game on the Atari 2600, and now with the Recharged version, we’re able to share the excitement again, and with new fans.”

In Yars: Recharged, players launch a daring attack against the enemy homeworld, which is guarded by mechanical hives that pulse deadly cannons and emit flurries of swirling missiles. Shoot ranged attacks while utilizing pockets of safety amongst the hail of incoming fire, and then charge forward in daring forays to chip away at enemy defenses. Gather enough energy by destroying the enemy’s shields and you can power up your massively destructive Zorlon cannon, which sends searing blasts of golden energy into the enemy hive.

Watch the Yars: Recharged release trailer here:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/yars-recharged-launch-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/yars-recharged-launch-DL

Credited as the first video game to be released with a backstory, Yars’ Revenge was the most popular title released on the Atari 2600, spawning two sequels, both of which also received an official Atari 2600 cartridge release this year through Atari XP. In the original, creator Howard Scott Warshaw sought to overwhelm players with audio, movement, and color as the game progressed. Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the Recharged team incorporated this motif into Yars: Recharged, layering in more color, movement, visual cues, and complex graphics.

Yars: Recharged Key Features:

Boss Rush: Experience a nearly endless barrage of enemies. Three hits and you die, but don’t worry! The hit-count resets when moving to the next round.





Experience a nearly endless barrage of enemies. Three hits and you die, but don’t worry! The hit-count resets when moving to the next round. Mission Mayhem: Mission mode features 30 unique, challenging bosses and only one life to beat each. Take bosses head-on with a barrage of bullets, or opt for a different strategy and start with the smaller, Minor Cores first.





Mission mode features 30 unique, challenging bosses and only one life to beat each. Take bosses head-on with a barrage of bullets, or opt for a different strategy and start with the smaller, Minor Cores first. Juiced-Up Power-Ups: Minor Cores will drop power-ups when destroyed. Shoot in all directions at once, utilize rapid-fire, blast with explosive shots, or fire a railgun – the nature of the power-up is tied to the nature of the core that dropped it.





Minor Cores will drop power-ups when destroyed. Shoot in all directions at once, utilize rapid-fire, blast with explosive shots, or fire a railgun – the nature of the power-up is tied to the nature of the core that dropped it. Co-op with a Co-Pilot: Featuring local co-op in both arcade and mission mode, partner up with a pal and take on the hordes of enemy fighters



Yars: Recharged is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic store , Nintendo Switch , PlayStation 4|5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series S|X , Atari VCS, and Stadia as part of the Stadia Pro subscription.

Yars: Recharged and the entirety of the Atari Recharged series is made in collaboration with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox . Award-winning artist and composer Megan McDuffee created the beat-heavy, pulsing original soundtrack.

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Yars-Recharged-Press-Kit .

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and will be eligible for trading on Euronext Growth on June 30, 2022 (Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contacts:

Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman

UberStrategist Inc.

[email protected]

1-646-844-8388

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/973b0493-4e29-4372-95a0-2eb4c7226bea