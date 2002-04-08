COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies ( CETY), ("CETY" or the "Company"), a clean energy company offering products and solutions in the renewable and energy efficiency markets announces Q2 2022 financial results and operational highlights.



Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported sales revenue of $1,747,701 compared to $155,884 for the same period in 2021, achieving revenue growth of 1021% year-over-year.





For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported sales revenue of $2,522,968 compared to $291,158 for the same period in 2021, achieving revenue growth of 767% year-over-year.





For the three months ended June 30, 2022; our gross profits were $611,797 compared to $106,528 for the same period in 2021 achieving growth of 474%. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues.





For the six months ended June 30, 2022; our gross profits were $1,125,990 compared to $218,539 for the same period in 2021 achieving growth of 415%. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues.





For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we had negative earnings before interest and taxes of $43,537 compared to a loss of $495,733 for the same period in 2021, an improvement of 912%.





For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we had negative earnings before interest and taxes of $28,368 compared to a loss of $862,670 for the same period in 2021, an improvement of 967%.





Cash on hand of $968,919 as of June 30, 2022.





Continually improving balance sheet & capital position.





About Clean Energy Technologies

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies ( CETY, Financial) plans to become a leader in the zero emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our LNG trading operations in China is to source and supply LNG to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 which contains, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

