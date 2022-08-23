SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has executed an agreement with an Oklahoma non-profit, People First Industries, for a roughly 4,550 square feet, 6-module office building and facility.

People First Industries is a non-profit which provides gainful employment and vocational training for adults with intellectual and development disabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

People First Industries’ mission is to secure or furnish life incentives and gainful employment to employable citizens of the county not presently in the workforce because of mental and/or physical disabilities. The organization is an Oklahoma State Use Program and works to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“People First Industries is very excited to team up with SG Blocks in building our new Administrative Building,” Shannon Walker, Executive Director of People First Industries explained. “We look forward to a great working relationship and community partnership and we want to thank them for what their company can bring to the table to benefit each adult with disabilities that we service.”

“We’re pleased to be building in Durant and lifting up the area in which our own factories are located,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO explained. “People First Industries provides individualized service plans to meet the vocational needs of each person. It truly is a fantastic organization with laudable goals. Modular is a great fit for organizations such as People First Industries as it’s affordable and efficient. It’s really one of the few ways a nonprofit organization can achieve their goals without a massive government subsidy.”

SG Blocks will continue to provide further updates on the status of the project and when it will break ground. You can learn more about the nonprofit by visiting peoplefirstinc.org.

