Siemens Energy and Duke Energy have achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "most powerful simple cycle gas power plant"

Siemens Energy's SGT6-9000HL turbine at Duke Energy's Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station in North Carolina achieved an output of 410.9 megawatts

Highly efficient and flexible gas turbine technology supports the expanding use of renewables

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, powered by Siemens Energy's SGT6-9000HL (60Hz) turbine, has been certified with the official Guinness World Records title for the "most powerful simple-cycle gas power plant" with an output of 410.9 megawatts.

As part of an innovative agreement, Siemens Energy installed and is currently testing its SGT6-9000HL turbine at Duke Energy's Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station near Denver, N.C., about 25 miles north of Charlotte, N.C. The new unit can generate enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes.

Siemens Energy's SGT6-9000HL is designed to run longer between maintenance cycles and will be the most efficient of its type in Duke Energy's fleet (about 34% more efficient than the existing combustion turbines at the Lincoln site).

"Power output, efficiency and operational flexibility are crucial elements for the decarbonization of the energy sector," says Karim Amin, executive board member at Siemens Energy. "This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title demonstrates our capability as a technology leader working together with Duke Energy to accelerate the path towards net-zero emissions."

"Duke Energy is pursuing an aggressive clean energy transition, already achieving more than 40% carbon reduction since 2005," said Kevin Murray, vice president of Project Management & Construction at Duke Energy. "The new gas turbine at our Lincoln site will become the most fuel-efficient gas turbine in our fleet. The unit's fast start and high ramp rate capability will support the increase in renewables we are placing on our system while complementing our journey to net-zero carbon from electricity generation by 2050."

The power output of the unit is complemented by its agility. When renewables like solar or wind fluctuate, power from the HL-class turbine can quickly be added to the grid to meet market demands and help stabilize the power supply. The equipment that achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title was delivered to the Lincoln site in November of 2019 and was started for the first time in April 2020. It is the first 60Hz HL-class turbine from Siemens Energy.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage.

The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy.

Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021. www.siemens-energy.com.

