VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.(CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) ( ISCNF) (the “Company”) a multi-faceted organization with a natural health medicine division (Praesidio Health) in Canada and holdings in Israel, is please to announce the appointment of Super Bowl XXVI MVP and mental health advocate Mr. Mark Rypien to its advisory board.



CEO Phil Floucault notes, “Mr. Rypien had a distinguished 13-year career in the NFL during which he was named to the All Madden Team in 1992, twice named to the Pro Bowl (1988 and 1991) and the first and only Canadian born Super Bowl MVP. As is widely reported and, as a result of sustained trauma during that time, Mark has suffered and continues to deal with some long-term effects. It is his advocacy for other athletes, military and civilians that brought us together. We see a synergy of working together to provide access to mental health support and to improve the mental health of all people. Whether it be our military and civilians or our athletes both professional and amateur.”

Praesidio Health (https://www.praesidiohealth.com/) is a Canadian medical research company that develops and validates natural health products using an evidence-based process. Included in the first round of formulations submitted to Health Canada for review and approval is a product dubbed “Quiet Peace.” “The trauma that I sustained from my career definitely effected my mental health,” says Mark. “Back then, there were no concussion protocols. You just shook it off and kept playing. I have carried those tackles with me long after I retired. During a particularly low point in my mental wellbeing, I attempted suicide. That was a wake-up call for me. I had had enough of feeling this way. It was time to start talking about mental health.”

Since then, Mark has become an advocate for athletic mental health and the mental health of our military and civilians.

“I’m excited to work with the Praesidio team to bring awareness to mental health and the potential that Praesidio products bring as part of a treatment regimen. The issues that I have dealt with and am continuing to deal with are faced by many professional athletes, military, and civilians alike. I am looking forward to helping support them,” says Mark.

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) ( ISCNF)

Isracann is a multidisciplinary cannabis focused producer and product developer with Israeli-based cannabis production farm assets and a Canadian natural health medicine development and production arm. Concurrently focused on initial retail sales in Canada and in becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost domestic Israeli production, the Company aims to commercialize natural health medicines in Canada and to leverage agreements within Israel for import/export opportunities and medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

