Quiet+Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American+Eagle+Outfitters+Inc. (NYSE: AEO), and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an expansion of their partnership, first launched in May 2022, to enable same-day and next-day delivery of Fanatics orders to customers in 11 additional U.S. markets. Fanatics customers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and St. Louis can already choose these fast delivery options, and the expanded partnership will see Fanatics extend the service to Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle next year.

“We began working with Fanatics a few months ago and this expansion demonstrates the value of our partnership and our ability to be a key contributor of the brand’s growth across products, services and geographies,” said Shekar Natarajan, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer of AEO Inc., who also leads Quiet Platforms. “This extended partnership will also enable Quiet Platforms to offer same-day and next-day national delivery to other brand customers within our connected network.”

“Fanatics is pleased to expand our partnership with Quiet Platforms and provide more of our U.S. customers with same-day and next-day delivery options,” said Lonnie Phillips, Chief Customer Officer, Fanatics. “We are constantly looking to improve customer experience and by leveraging Quiet Platforms’ technology and fulfillment and logistics network we are able to better meet faster delivery expectations.”

Under the extended partnership, Quiet Platforms continues to innovate the traditional shipping and logistics market with its technology-enabled shared supply chain platform and nationwide fulfillment and delivery network.

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

About Fanatics

Fanatics, Inc. is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally. Leveraging long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 80 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building the leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including licensed merchandise, trading cards and collectibles, digital collectibles and NFTs, and online gambling and iGaming.

