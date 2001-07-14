Today, American+Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, welcomes a new historical character—Claudie Wells—to its flagship line of dolls and books that give fans an understanding of important times in America’s past. Growing up in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood in 1922, Claudie™ and her family are living in a profound period of cultural growth that would become known as the Harlem Renaissance, the most influential movement of African American artistic and cultural expression in U.S. history. In her first foray into middle-grade fiction, New York Times best-selling author and childhood American Girl fan Brit Bennett wrote Claudie’s story and takes readers on a journey to this extraordinary moment of Black artistic joy and expression, while also deftly exploring the challenges of the times.

“The debut of Claudie Wells is a true full-circle moment for American Girl, and it all started with a tweet,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “In it, celebrated author Brit Bennett shared her desire to write an American Girl story based on her own experience with the brand. We loved the idea and felt it was the perfect time to celebrate how—after more than 35 years—American Girl has made such a positive impact on the lives of so many. The timing is even more powerful given this incredible resurgence of nostalgic love we’re experiencing from our fans of all ages. We’re thrilled to introduce Claudie and her vibrant life in 1920s Harlem to a whole new generation, and we’re honored to welcome Ms. Bennett to our rank of esteemed authors who inspire our readers every day and help us further our commitment to inclusive storytelling.”

According to Bennett, “Before I ever sat in front of a computer to type, I had already started telling stories each time I played with my dolls. My sister and I were in love with our American Girl dolls and books, especially Addy. While the doll itself was beautiful, what enchanted me was Addy’s courageous story written by the trailblazing author Connie Porter, so creating a new historical character for American Girl has been a dream come true. As a girl, I always loved studying the Harlem Renaissance, an outpouring of Black artistry that emerged alongside larger struggles for equal rights. I hope readers will enjoy exploring this fascinating era through Claudie’s eyes."

In her story, nine-year-old Claudie is surrounded by talented writers, painters, musicians, and singers in her beloved Harlem community. While Claudie is naturally curious and loves hearing about people’s adventures and stories, she worries about not having her own special talent to share with the world. As she begins to find her way as a storyteller, she uncovers her own family’s history and better understands why Harlem has become home to so many Black people searching for freedom. Each Claudie doll comes with a paperback “Meet Claudie” book, which is also available in an all-new keepsake, hardcover edition. The book is illustrated by the award-winning Laura Freeman whose works have been featured on the New York Times Best Seller List.

In addition to author Brit Bennett, American Girl collaborated with the following subject-matter experts who advised on Claudie’s development, from reviewing initial manuscripts to final products:

Keisha N. Blain: award-winning Historian and Professor at Brown University and Columnist for MSNBC.

award-winning Historian and Professor at Brown University and Columnist for MSNBC. Marcia Chatelain: Professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Author.

Professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Author. Spencer R. Crew: Clarence J. Robinson Professor of History at George Mason University and is the emeritus director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History.

Clarence J. Robinson Professor of History at George Mason University and is the emeritus director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham : Victor S. Thomas Professor of History and African and African American Studies at Harvard University and recipient of the National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama for “illuminating the African American journey.”

: Victor S. Thomas Professor of History and African and African American Studies at Harvard University and recipient of the National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama for “illuminating the African American journey.” Shannon King: Associate Professor of History at Fairfield University and Author of the award-winning book Whose Harlem Is This, Anyway?

To bring Claudie’s world to life, American Girl designers were inspired by 1920s historical publications, photographs, catalogues, and other resources like The Brownies’ Book—a first-of-its-kind magazine for Black children published by W.E.B. Du Bois, a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance. The beautiful 18-inch+Claudie%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+doll, which features an all-new face mold, has brown eyes and dark, shoulder-length hair styled in bouncy ringlets and a hairbow. The Claudie doll comes dressed in her signature blue-and-white plaid dress and knit cardigan, and her special accessories include a heart-shaped necklace, a cloche hat, a journal, and an era-authentic Baby Ruth® candy bar. Additionally, American Girl is once again collaborating with Harlem%26rsquo%3Bs+Fashion+Row®, the premier design agency that creates a bridge between brands and designers of color in fashion, along with top designer Samantha Black. Inspired by the era, Black designed three+special-edition+outfits for the line that showcase her modern take on 1920s glamour.

Claudie’s collection also includes a doll-sized kick scooter; a plush version of her favorite dog, Dizzy Dot™; and an authentically-styled 1920s bakery with more than 60 pieces. The three-paneled %3Ci%3EAngelo%26rsquo%3Bs+Bakery%3C%2Fi%3E includes a built-in pretend oven and comes with a tiered bakery case and checkout counter; a prep table and three-level bakery cart; loads of kitchen gear and baking ingredients; plus, numerous pretend treats for display.

To celebrate Claudie’s debut, fans can participate in the following events and activities:

To help encourage today’s youth to become creative thinkers, American Girl is supporting the Harlem+School+of+the+Arts (HSA), the renowned cultural center that emphasizes the importance of access and the transformative power of the arts in the lives of young people. The brand is donating a combined $100,000 in cash and Claudie dolls and books, with funding directed toward HSA Prep, a pre-professional scholarship program providing students ages 12-18 with advanced level arts training in music, dance, theater, and visual arts. Today through December 31, 2022, customers can also donate to HSA at americangirl.com and at American Girl retail stores. To learn more or make a donation, visit American Girl’s blog.

The new Claudie product collection and keepsake, hardcover book ($16.99) is available today at americangirl.com and at all U.S. American+Girl+retail locations. The special hardcover book can also be purchased from Amazon and at other fine booksellers nationwide. The second Claudie book will be published in spring 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl® is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel%2C+Inc, a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that help girls grow up with confidence and strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own, and the flagship historical characters. The company sells products directly through its catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers across North America. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.

ABOUT HARLEM SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

Harlem School of the Arts, The Herb Alpert Center (HSA) is a cultural institution uniquely positioned at the intersection of arts, education, and social justice. Founded in 1964 by internationally-acclaimed African-American soprano Dorothy Maynor, HSA offers instruction in music, dance, theater, musical theater, and media & design to children ages 2-18, and empowers youth to reach their full potential through interdisciplinary arts training that celebrates the rich complexity of their community. Through its mission HSA continues to ensure children of all socio-economic levels have access to the power of the arts. HSA trains the creative thinkers and global citizens of tomorrow, while enriching and strengthening their connection to the community. The school has blossomed into an extraordinary cultural institution that has served more than 55,000 students over the last 58 years.

