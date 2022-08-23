PR Newswire

Global manufacturer investing $9 million, creating 12 jobs

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) announced today that PPG will invest $9.0 million to expand an existing product line at its Temple, Texas facility pending final negotiations with Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and Bell County. The project, which includes the expansion of PPG's adhesives and sealants line, will result in the creation of 12 jobs.

"We are pleased to continue working with PPG as they advance their business operations in Temple, Texas," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC. "The company has found great success in our community, and we look forward to the opportunities this continued growth will bring to our residents."

"Our expanded partnership with Temple EDC is not only an investment in the community of Temple, Texas, creating new jobs in the area, but also an extension of our adhesives and sealants line, products that our professional ("Pro") customers rely on to complete many of their jobs," said Scott Bartlett, PPG vice president, Operations, Global Architectural Coatings. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Temple EDC to better service the Pro and drive growth for both organizations."

PPG's Temple Adhesive and Sealant plant manufactures the company's LIQUID NAILS® and MULCO® products, some of the construction industry's leading adhesives. In 2020 alone, the Temple facility produced approximately 48 million tubes of Liquid Nails. The plant ships to major U.S. and Canadian retailers including The Home Depot, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards® and PPG PAINTS™ stores.

PPG owns and operates nearly 30 PPG Paints stores in the Temple region. PPG's Architectural Coatings business employs over 600 people in locations across Texas.

To learn more about this project and sites available in Temple, Texas, visit www.templeedc.com.

ABOUT TEMPLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

About PPG's Architectural Coatings business

PPG's Architectural Coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

