SÃO PAULO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday (18), BTG Pactual held Macro Day 2022, attended by main executives from the bank, as well as politicians and government officials, to discuss the outlook for the domestic and international macroeconomic scenario, in addition to the political environment for general elections in Brazil.

The first panel addressed the outlook for US economy, with the participation of William Dudley, an economist and former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FED), who spoke about interest rates, inflation and the job market in the United States.

To talk about the role of public banks in developing the economy, Macro Day welcomed the presidents of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, and BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, the importance of democratizing access to credit and the digital transformation of banks were discussed. Then, Brazilian Central Bank (BC) President Roberto Campos spoke with BTG CEO, Roberto Sallouti, about national monetary policy, and his vision for the fiscal and interest rate scenario for the coming months.

In the panel on the Brazilian economic and political scenario, André Esteves, BTG Pactual Chairman and Senior Partner, contributed with his market vision on how US Big Techs are now the new emerging market. In his analysis, global capital, which used to seek growth in emerging markets, is now flowing into other industries, such as the technology segment in the US.

Still in the afternoon, the main candidates running for São Paulo State Governor were able to speak individually, for 30 minutes, about their projects and proposals for conducting the state government.

To detail the government's actions for the country's economy, the guest was Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The panel was moderated by BTG Pactual Chief Economist, Mansueto Almeida, who emphasized the importance of the reforms made by the government and the economic measures for assisting the population in the pandemic, for maintaining control of expenditure, and for fiscal adjustment.

All Macro Day 2022 panels can be watched in full on the BTG Pactual YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/btgpactual

