Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

2 minutes ago
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from July 15, 2022, through Oct. 14, 2022. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Oct. 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2022, as follows:

Series

Annual
Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005689/en/

