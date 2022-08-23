MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / In partnership with Icon Sports (powered by Broker Brothers Transactions), Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings investment) has signed an exclusive agreement to produce a 3D-AR NFT collection from MLB Champion and Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer, Eric Davis.

Eric helped lead the Reds to their World Series win in 1990 and is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star, three-time Golden Glover, and two-time Silver Slugger. Eric also received the Roberto Clemente Award and was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

About Baller Mixed Reality, Eric said… "The world of sports collectibles is quickly changing with new ways to engage fans with digital memorabilia that was never before possible. I'm excited to work with Baller and their innovative Augmented Reality NFTs to create something groundbreaking that will last for generations."

Baller will produce unique digital assets autographed by Eric Davis which, unlike other NFTs, can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees in high-definition 3D - both within and outside of the metaverse. Additionally, the authenticity and ownership of these limited-edition assets will be verifiable on the blockchain, eliminating the potential of fraud or counterfeit, and providing exclusive in-real-life experiences for NFT owners.

Look for these special collectibles to become available on OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller's Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company worldwide.

Web: BallerMR.com

NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality

Contact: [email protected] | (888) 840-1118

Socials - Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more: qr1.be/LT4A

ABOUT ICON SPORTS

Powered by Broker Brothers Transactions, Icon Sports is a custom sports memorabilia and trading card company that works with numerous professional athletes across all major sports.

Brandon Carter

[email protected]

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a digital marketing and Web 3 incubator company. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by expanding its digital presence while participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in crypto, Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.

Adrian Patasar

[email protected] | (561) 654-5722

Web: AMLH.io

Twitter: LeisureAMLH

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'will' and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.

Media Contact:

Sean Creighton

845-893-6109

[email protected]

SOURCE: American Leisure Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713201/Baller-Mixed-Reality-Signs-Exclusive-Deal-with-Cincinnati-Reds-Hall-of-Famer-Eric-Davis-Producing-New-Augmented-Reality-NFTs



