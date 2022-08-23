CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / HVCW would like to address all shareholders on the progress, vision and overall trajectory of the company. This report will include details on the company's name change, growth, and current objectives.

HVCW recently merged with Modern Pro Solutions. With a focus on the solar industry, we believe that this merger adds significant value to the company and its shareholders.

Due to the global energy crisis, combined with the pending Inflation Reduction Act that provides significant incentives to homeowners who add solar, we feel this is the right time and the right place for our company.

Formed in 2018, Modern Pro Solutions (MPS) launched with the goal of making our mark in the renewable energy sector by aligning qualified homeowners with zero out of pocket programs designed to lower their cost of living while significantly reducing our planet's carbon footprint through clean, renewable energy.

Since MPS's launch, we have accomplished that mission in addition to launching ambitious vertical integration efforts. The motivation behind our initial launch was a response to the minimal market penetration and room for exponential growth. Our early efforts have been greatly rewarded and have resulted in the expansion of Modern Pro Solutions territory and partnerships.

The rebranded name, Modern Pro Solutions, is a reflection of not how we started, but instead where we plan to be in the near future. We believe our current expansion targets will result in a significant increase in installations on a monthly and annual basis. Our plans include scaling the company's manufacturing and distribution capabilities to combat inconsistencies in the supply chain in addition to adding a range of services from building inspections, green mortgages, HVAC, roofing and maintenance consulting. Multiple businesses inside the business of MPS. In addition, our long-term strategy is to bring consumer financing in house and expand authorized dealer relationships.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Modern Pro Solutions provides comprehensive home services programs to assist homeowners with lowering energy bills. We offer services in the categories of residential solar, roofing, batteries and HVAC. Currently located in Chino, CA we have customers and market penetration in Missouri as well as in Northern, Central and Southern California.

We expect to add additional markets in the near future including Texas, and we currently employ over 110 people.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

TEN Associates

Tom Nelson

480-326-8577

SOURCE: Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713172/HVCW-Provides-Shareholder-Update



