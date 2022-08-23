VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. ( TSXV:CANS, Financial) (OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") today announces the execution of a long-term purchase and supply agreement (the "Agreement") for sustainable aluminum beverage packaging with Ball Corporation ("Ball").

"Wildpack is delivering on our commitment to ensure our customers have ongoing access to sustainable beverage packaging in the U.S." commented Thomas Walker, Chief Growth Officer at Wildpack. "Our partnership with Ball will allow us to provide our customers with high quality aluminum packaging, at competitive prices. This is just one more example of how we continually seek to enhance our customer experience and enable our customers to scale without interruption."

The supply agreement enhances the benefits of Wildpack's network strategy to reduce the pressure freight costs place on the production of beverages for its customers. Ball maintains a broad network of production facilities which integrates well with the existing six nationwide locations for Wildpack. The Agreement enables Wildpack to expand its printed can and warehousing services beyond the Grand Rapids location to the remaining five locations, and any future U.S. Wildpack sites.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

