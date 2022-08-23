ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY) (OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm the completion of the Company's continuation to Guernsey, effective August 19th, 2022, as previously announced which changes the name from Goodbody Health Inc. to Goodbody Health Limited. Also as previously announced, the Company's voluntary delisting from the CSE occurred at the close of trading on August 17, 2022 after the suspension of trading on the AQSE on August 16, 2022. Shortly thereafter the ten for one share consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares became effective on August 18, 2022. Following the consolidation, and upon the re-commencement of trading on the AQSE, the Company will have 36,496,276 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding.

Trading is anticipated to resume on the AQSE on Wednesday, the 24th August 2022 following the continuation.

The Company has published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in regards to the information and the continuation procedures relevant to shareholders on its website to be found at https://goodbodyhealth.com/agm-proposed-re-domiciliation/

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "This move is part of a simplification of the business, allowing the company management to focus on the London market and the growth of the diagnostic testing business. We look forward to exciting times ahead."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words "project," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "contemplate," "foresee," "would," "could," "plan," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Goodbody. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Goodbody will be those that are anticipated. All comments concerning the Company's expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on the Company's estimates for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Goodbody's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Goodbody's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Goodbody's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the re-domicile may not be approved by shareholders; the Board of Directors may choose to postpone or abandon the re-domicile at any time, including after shareholder approval; changes in Canadian or U.K. laws, including tax laws, that could effectively preclude Goodbody from completing the re-domicile or reduce or eliminate the benefits expected to be achieved from the re-domicile; an inability to realize expected benefits from the re-domicile or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the re- domicile; and costs related to the re-domicile, which could be greater than expected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in Goodbody's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission. Goodbody undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)20 7971 1255

[email protected] www.goodbodyhealth.com

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713187/Goodbody-Health-Inc-Renamed-Goodbody-Health-Limited-Provides-Shareholders-Update-on-Completion-of-Continuation



