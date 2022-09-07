PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it is participating in the following investor conferences:
- On September 7, 2022, Jan De Witte, chief executive officer will present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA at 8:35am ET.
- On September 12, 2022, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY at 11:05am ET.
Webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at Investor Relations.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen® , NeuraWrap™ , PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.
Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
[email protected]