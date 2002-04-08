PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wurl , the leader in powering streaming TV, today announced its agreement with Canela Media, Inc , an OTT content company, to secure and deliver additional, licensed Spanish-language content to their platform. Canela Media focuses their content offerings on the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, boasting 22 million unique users, 20,000 hours of content, and 50 linear channels. Together with Wurl, Canela Media will gain the ability to deliver relevant, best-in-class programming to this fast-growing audience.



“Canela Media’s success on AVOD is a nod to the power of addressing diverse audiences with culturally relevant programming,” said Wurl’s Chief Operating Officer, Sean Doherty, Jr. “We’re excited about working with Canela to identify and then connect them with other content owners who can further monetize it by bringing their content to Canela’s OTT platform.”

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth-largest Hispanic ad-focused company in the U.S., and is female- and minority-owned. In addition to Canela.TV, Canela Online reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its more than 180 premium, Spanish-language sites and influencer database.

“Moving into a linear television format on CTV is yet another reflection of the power of one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the U.S.,” said Canela Media’s Founder and CEO, Isabel Rafferty Zavala. “I’m thrilled about this partnership, and what it will mean for the growth of our company and the expansion of our content offerings to our viewers.”

About Wurl

Wurl, the leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 2,000 streaming channels in over 50 countries. The world’s top content companies, including A+E Networks, AMC Network, BBC Studios, Reuters, and Sony Studios utilize Wurl to deliver programming to over 100 of the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon Freevee, LG, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Rakuten.

Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl’s suite of ad-selling and performance marketing services empower customers to sell CTV inventory at higher CPMs while reducing churn, acquiring new viewers and increasing return on ad spend.

Wurl was acquired in 2022 by AppLovin ( APP), a leading marketing software platform providing app developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization and measurement. For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Canela Media, Inc.

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com .