Summit Global Investments recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 452 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were VOO(2.47%), MSFT(2.11%), and VRTX(2.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Global Investments’s top five trades of the quarter.

Summit Global Investments reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 380,108 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/23/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.6201 per share and a market cap of $82.86Bil. The stock has returned -10.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Summit Global Investments bought 68,479 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 80,738. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/23/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.634 per share and a market cap of $275.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

Summit Global Investments reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 79,135 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 08/23/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $161.685 per share and a market cap of $74.37Bil. The stock has returned -34.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 7.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 151,950 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.27 during the quarter.

On 08/23/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.495 per share and a market cap of $16.23Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Summit Global Investments reduced their investment in NYSE:FDX by 63,185 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.68.

On 08/23/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $225.52 per share and a market cap of $58.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

