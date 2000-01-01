Polaris Capital Management leader Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) released his firm’s second-quarter equity portfolio earlier this month.

With the goal of generating strong risk-adjusted returns and capital appreciation, the guru’s Boston-based firm invests in discounted but high-quality stocks in developed as well as emerging markets.

Keeping these criteria in mind, the 13F filing for the three months ended June 3 0 showed Horn’s firm entered one new position, increased one bet, sold out of two stocks and trimmed a slew of other existing investments. The most notable trades included a new holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. ( CG, Financial), a boost to the Nomad Food Ltd. ( NOMD, Financial) position, a reduction of Bunzl PLC ( LSE:BNZL, Financial) and the divestment of Svenska Handelsbanken AB ( OSTO:SHB A, Financial) and LG Electronics Inc. ( XKRX:066570, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Carlyle Group

Polaris invested in 107,200 shares of Carlyle Group ( CG, Financial), allocating 0.88% of the equity portfolio to the position. The stock traded for an average price of $38.49 per share during the quarter.

The Washington D.C.-based asset management company has a $12.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $33.59 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-book ratio of 2.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings estimates.

GuruFocus rated Carlyle’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of issuing new long-term debt over the past several years, though it is still at a manageable level. The company may also be becoming less efficient since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 5 out of 10 rating. While the returns on equity, assets and capital are outperforming versus competitors, the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 indicates conditions are typical for a stable company. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share in recent years, Carlyle Group still has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Carlyle Group, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.67% of its outstanding shares. Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Nomad Foods

The guru’s firm increased the Nomad Foods ( NOMD, Financial) holding by 85.07%, picking up 78,739 shares. The transaction had an impact of 0.41% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.27 each during the quarter.

Polaris now holds a total of 171,300 shares, which account for 0.89% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates the firm has lost 19.46% on the investment so far.

The frozen foods producer headquartered in the U.K. has a market cap of $3.15 billion; its shares were trading around $18.06 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-book ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock, while undervalued, is a possible value trap. As such, potential investors should conduct thorough research before making a decision.

Nomad’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, driven by adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.22, however, warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better with a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, returns that outperform over half of its industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5.

With a 2.67% stake, Simons’ firm is the largest guru shareholder of Nomad Foods. Royce and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions.

Bunzl

The firm curbed its Bunzl ( LSE:BNZL, Financial) position by 54.57%, selling 72,235 shares. The transaction impacted the equity portfolio by -0.60%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of 28.85 pounds ($34.19).

Polaris now holds 60,128 shares total, giving it 0.52% space in the equity portfolio. GuruFocus says the firm has gained an estimated 51.67% on the investment since establishing it in the first quarter of 2020.

The London-based multinational distribution and outsourcing company has a market cap of 10.51billion pounds; its shares closed at 31.13 pounds on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-book ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Bunzl’s financial strength 6 out of 10. Although the company has issued new long-term debt over the past several years, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 3.62 indicates the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC also eclipses the WACC, so value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability fared even better, scoring an 8 out of 10 rating on the back of operating margin expansion, strong returns that top a majority of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4. Despite a slowdown in revenue per share growth, Bunzl also has a five-star predictability rank. GuruFocus found companies with this rank return, on average, 12.1% annually.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex. U.S. ETF and Polaris both hold 0.02% of Bunzl’s outstanding shares.

Svenska Handelsbanken

With an impact of -0.91% on the equity portfolio, the firm exited its 460,533-share investment in Svenska Handelsbanken ( OSTO:SHB A, Financial). The stock traded for an average price of 94.31 krona ($8.88) per share during the quarter.

GuruFocus data shows Horn’s firm gained an estimated 3.27% on the investment over its lifetime.

The Swedish bank has a market cap of 176.65 billion krona; its shares closed at 88.96 krona on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

Svenska’s financial strength was rated 1 out of 10 by GuruFocus due to weak debt-related ratios that are underperforming versus other industry players.

The company’s profitability fared much better with a 6 out of 10 rating. In addition to margins and returns that are outperforming versus industry peers, Svenska has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating operations are healthy. Consistent earnings and revenue growth also contributed to a three-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an annual average of 8.2%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex. U.S. ETF and the Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) both hold 0.01% of the bank’s outstanding shares.

LG Electronics

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.83%, Polaris dumped all 39,100 shares of LG Electronics ( XKRX:066570, Financial). During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 108,259 won ($80.87) each.

GuruFocus estimates the firm lost 28.48% on the investment.

The Korea-based electronics manufacturer, whose products range from TVs and mobile phones to home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, has a market cap of 17.11 trillion won; its shares closed at 100,000 won on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-book ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

GuruFocus rated LG’s financial strength 6 out of 10. While the company has adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.53 suggests it is under some financial pressure. Further, the ROIC exceeds the WACC, so value is being created.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin, strong returns that top a majority of competitors and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7. LG is also supported by a one-star predictability rank.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex. U.S. ETF holds 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Horn’s firm also cut back its investments in Marubeni Corp. ( TSE:8002, Financial), Lundin Mining Corp. ( TSX:LUN, Financial), AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial), Publicis Groupe SA ( XPAR:PUB, Financial) and BanColombia SA ( BOG:BCOLOMBIA, Financial), among many others.

Polaris’ $384 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 100 stocks, is most heavily invested in the financial services sector with a weight of 22.46%, followed by a smaller representation in the consumer cyclical, health care and industrials spaces.

GuruFocus data shows the firm returned 15.39% in 2021, underperforming the S&P 500’s return of 28.7%.