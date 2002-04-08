Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Dx” or the “Company”) ( CODX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Co-Diagnostics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 11, 2022, Co-Dx shocked investors when the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company disclosed revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $27.4 million during the prior year period, a decline of almost 82%. The Company primarily attributed the decrease to lower demand of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test.

On this news, Co-Dx’s common stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 30.65%, to close at $4.48 per share on August 12, 2022.

