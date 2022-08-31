LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:TGCB), the leader in intelligent cyberthreat hunting through SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) integrated threat intelligence, announced today that Shannon Wilkinson, President and CEO will be presenting at the inaugural ‘Founders Live - Las Vegas' on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Tego Cyber Inc. has been selected as one of five local Las Vegas based start-ups to present at this inaugural event.

Date and time

Wed, August 31, 2022

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM PDT

Agenda

6pm: Open Happy Hour and Networking

7pm: Sponsors Intro & Pitch Competition

8:00pm: Networking and Afterparty

Location

Vegas Theatre Company

1025 South 1st Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

United States

To register to attend this event please go to:

www.eventbrite.com/e/founders-live-las-vegas-launch-tickets-392911477807

For more information on Founder Live please visit: www.founderslive.com

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat hunting and threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Tego Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: [email protected]

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

