Bird+Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation, today announced that cities including San Diego, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as Durham, North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky, will extend their shared e-mobility programs with Bird. The company today also announced it will soon return to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as expand to Bradenton, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, the University of Oregon and Eugene, Oregon, and UNC Wilmington, North Carolina, before students return to college campuses for the fall semester.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005720/en/

Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird partners with cities and universities to offer students, residents and visitors eco-friendly transportation alternatives in more than 450 communities globally. Growing interest from higher education institutions to provide students and surrounding communities with access to shared micro-EVs such as e-scooters and e-bikes highlights continued demand for affordable, efficient and low-emission transportation.

“Bird is honored to be the trusted micromobility partner to more than 130 universities nationwide,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy, Bird. “We are committed to delivering shared e-mobility programs that address last-mile needs for students, residents and visitors alike.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro-electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and also via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005720/en/