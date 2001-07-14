Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO and Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 14, 2022 at 3:45 pm PT (6:45 pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 360 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005687/en/