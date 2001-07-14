Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: investor.sonendo.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

