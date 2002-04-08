ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation, and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Next Level Environmental, a Boston-based company. Next Level Environmental assets and employees will now operate as part of Insituform, an Aegion portfolio company.



Since 2018 and prior to the acquisition, Next Level Environmental has provided underground and vacuum excavation services with an integrated approach to managing the challenges of aging infrastructure. The company was founded on the professional and technical expertise accumulated over a combined 20+ years by founders Alicia and Kevin David.

In addition to its strong East Coast relationships, the addition of the Next Level Environmental team and resources expands Aegion’s service offerings and enables Insituform to become a turnkey solution provider in the New England market.

“The strategic acquisition of Next Level Environmental's talent and resources will aid Insituform in securing new, recurring maintenance contracts for services that our company previously sub-contracted,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “We look forward to bringing these specialized services to our customers in partnership with a trusted company like Next Level.”

Next Level Environmental employees and facilities will remain in place operating under the Insituform name, and Aegion anticipates growth in the near term.

“This is an exciting day for ‘Team Next Level Environmental,’” said Kevin David, Vice President, Next Level Environmental. “Now, as part of Insituform—the pioneers of pipe lining—we will be able to offer quality, turnkey trenchless services from our highly trained teams. Combining our resources and industry experience, we will be able to quickly expand on services to support our customers' needs. There is massive growth in the trenchless market, and we are now positioned to be leading service providers throughout New England.”

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About Next Level Environmental

Next Level Environmental, LLC is a professional services firm located in Canton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2018, Next Level is built on the professional and technical expertise accumulated over a combined 20+ years by its founders. Aegion Corporation acquired Next Level Environmental in 2022.

For more information, contact:



Aegion Corporation

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

[email protected]