Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today officially announced the groundbreaking of its new distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of $128 million and will be the tenth and largest distribution center in the Tractor Supply network. The distribution center will create nearly 500 new full-time jobs when it opens in late 2023 and service over 300 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. The facility includes 50,000 square feet of mezzanine space devoted to the Company’s growing eCommerce business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005765/en/

Groundbreaking ceremony held in Maumelle, Ark. for the tenth and largest Tractor Supply distribution center (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate the occasion, Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal+Lawton was joined by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris and other local and state dignitaries for the ceremony this morning at the site.

“This distribution center will be a vital link in our supply-chain strategy to better serve our existing stores and future growth in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and surrounding states,” said Lawton. “Tractor Supply is committed to a more sustainable future, and our investments in Maumelle support a positive impact on the environment. We are grateful for the strong support for this project at the local and state level and look forward to a being a great community partner.”

The facility has been designed and will be constructed in line with criteria that address carbon, energy, water, waste and other environmental quality opportunities to qualify for LEED® Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. Its rooftop solar array system will produce an estimated 6 million kW of electricity per year, which will provide all the electricity needed for its operations, achieving a Net Zero energy rating. This system will save the equivalent of almost 4,700 tons of carbon per year, which is another example of the Company’s commitment to being Stewards+of+Life+Out+Here. Tractor Supply is currently working towards several Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, one being to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2040.

Tractor Supply officials teamed up with Jones+Lang+LaSalle (NYSE: JLL), a global Fortune 500 commercial real estate services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, Arkansas state officials, Maumelle city officials and Entergy Arkansas to select the site.

“I want to congratulate Tractor Supply on the groundbreaking of their tenth distribution center,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Arkansans throughout the state know the value our farm families provide, and Tractor Supply is highly regarded as a leading partner in meeting the needs of our farm families.”

“The investment that Tractor Supply is putting into its Maumelle distribution center will create hundreds of new jobs and demonstrates how Arkansas is a vital manufacturing and distribution hub,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “I want to thank them for the confidence they have placed in our workforce to help them meet the growing needs of their customers.”

“On behalf of the City of Maumelle, I am excited to welcome Tractor Supply to our business community,” said Mayor Caleb Norris. “We are thrilled that they chose to build and create jobs in our growing city. The new Tractor Supply distribution center will be a great addition to our thriving industrial park.”

Tractor Supply will begin hiring for positions at the distribution center in October of 2023. To stay informed on position openings, visit TractorSupply.jobs. Tractor Supply offers competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, health care benefits for full-time and part-time Team Members, 401(k) savings plan and Company match, on-demand pay, flexible scheduling, an Employee Stock Purchase Plan, paid parental leave for full-time Team Members, a Team Member discount and so much more.

Tractor Supply currently operates 35 stores in Arkansas and 2,016 stores in total across 49 states. With the addition of a distribution center in Navarre, Ohio, scheduled to be complete later this year, Tractor Supply operates distribution centers in Frankfort, Ny.; Casa Grande, Az.; Franklin, Ky.; Hagerstown, Md.; Macon, Ga.; Pendleton, In.; Waco, Tx.; and Waverly, Ne.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005765/en/