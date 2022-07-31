Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

5 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35


2.50 %

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.23 %

3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.77 %

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.74 %

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.67 %

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.66 %

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.65 %

8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.63 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.58 %

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39


1.51 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


21.64 %

Toll Roads/Transit


8.14 %

Airport


7.78 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


5.78 %

Electric Utility


5.27 %

Higher Education - Private


2.94 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.86 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.80 %

Prepay Energy


2.60 %

Water & Sewer


2.23 %

Port


1.52 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


1.41 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.49 %

Higher Education - Public


0.47 %

Senior Living


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


66.16 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


16.68 %

State G.O.


7.89 %

Local G.O.


1.86 %

State Lease


1.14 %

SUBTOTAL


27.57 %

Prerefunded/ETM


4.35 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.85 %

SUBTOTAL


0.85 %

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.62 %

SUBTOTAL


0.62 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


0.45 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


11.73 %

California


10.41 %

New York


8.31 %

Pennsylvania


7.69 %

New Jersey


6.14 %

Wisconsin


6.08 %

Florida


5.34 %

Connecticut


4.79 %

Texas


3.98 %

South Carolina


3.02 %

Michigan


2.95 %

Alabama


2.66 %

Virginia


2.33 %

Ohio


2.18 %

Colorado


1.83 %

Nebraska


1.77 %

Oklahoma


1.74 %

Georgia


1.69 %

North Carolina


1.56 %

Minnesota


1.47 %

Tennessee


1.43 %

Arizona


1.41 %

Utah


1.18 %

Maryland


1.09 %

District of Columbia


0.98 %

Iowa


0.98 %

Kansas


0.83 %

West Virginia


0.64 %

New Hampshire


0.59 %

Puerto Rico


0.52 %

Indiana


0.47 %

Hawaii


0.41 %

Arkansas


0.33 %

Louisiana


0.18 %

Washington


0.15 %

Massachusetts


0.14 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Kentucky


0.02 %

Other


0.85 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


4.69 %

AA


27.72 %

A


35.17 %

BBB


23.26 %

BB


3.00 %

D


0.21 %

Not Rated


0.75 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


4.35 %

Short Term Investments


0.85 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


1.10 %

1 To 5 Years


6.15 %

5 To 10 Years


15.14 %

10 To 20 Years


31.19 %

20 To 30 Years


36.93 %

More than 30 Years


9.49 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


12.66 %

Average Coupon:


4.59 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


4.35 %

VMTP Shares:


38.49 %

Total Fund Leverage:


42.84%*

Average Maturity:


7.18 Years

Effective Duration:


5.74 Years

Total Net Assets:


$377.34 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$13.13

Total Number of Holdings:


186

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.35% through the use of tender option bonds, 38.49% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations,
which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and
when-issued securities.






** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial
reporting purposes.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment
company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

