indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that Donald McClymont, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Thomas Schiller, chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy, will be participating at the following investor conferences and events:

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Location: Sofitel Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago, IL

Management will be available to meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day.

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Location: Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Management will be available to meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day. A live public webcast and replay of a planned fireside chat with Donald McClymont from 12:30-1:05 Pacific time can be accessed on indie’s Investor Relations webpage.

KeyBanc Non-Deal Roadshow

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with indie management by contacting their KeyBanc sales representative.

indie’s participation, attendees, schedule and webcast plans are subject to change.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and computer vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Córdoba, Argentina; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

#indieSemi_Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005318/en/