Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) (“NFLX”)

In April, we announced that we exited our position in Netflix following the company’s first quarter results as management commentary and a required shift in the company’s business model toward ad-supported streaming caused us to lose confidence in our ability to predict the company’s future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty. While we have confidence in Netflix’s superb management team and their long-term record, we believed the dispersion of outcomes had widened such that it no longer met our requirements for a core holding. We discussed our decision to sell Netflix in detail in our April 20th letter to investors which you can read here.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square semiannual 2022 letter.