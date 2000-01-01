Baron Funds, the firm founded by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top trades during the second quarter included boosts to its positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. ( SITE, Financial) and Coupang Inc. ( CPNG, Financial), the closure of its holding in Travel+Leisure Co. ( TNL, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in Aspen Technology Inc. ( AZPN, Financial) and PENN Entertainment Inc. ( PENN, Financial).

The New York-based firm invests in small-cap and mid-cap companies that have open-ended growth opportunities and defensive niches. Baron applies a value-oriented, bottom-up investing approach to select equity investments.

As of June, Baron Funds’ $31.14 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 371 stocks, with 18 new positions and a quarterly turnover of 5%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology, financial services and health care, representing 27.82%, 19.64%, 17.69% and 12.60% of the equity portfolio.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

Baron Funds purchased 659,006 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply ( SITE, Financial), boosting the position by 62.32% and its equity portfolio by 0.25%.

Shares of SiteOne avearged $134.61 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.73.

The Roswell, Georgia-based irrigation supply company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

Other gurus with holdings in SiteOne include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

Coupang

Baron Funds added 5,557,569 shares of Coupang ( CPNG, Financial), expanding the position by 454.3% and its equity portfolio by 0.23%. Shares averaged $13.70 during the second quarter.

The South Korean e-commerce company has a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10. However, the stock does not have enough data to compute other ranks required to produce a meaningful GF Score.

Travel+Leisure

The firm sold all 1,071,221 shares of Travel+Leisure ( TNL, Financial), trimming 0.15% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Travel+Leisure averaged $49.48 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

The Orlando, Florida-based vacation service company has a GF Score of 74 out of 100, driven by a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 despite financial strength and growth ranking just 3 out of 10.

Aspen Technology

The firm sold 664,774 shares of Aspen Technology ( AZPN, Financial), slicing 53.38% of the position and 0.27% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Aspen Technology averaged $177.66 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based industrial software company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

PENN Entertainment

The firm sold 1,922,022 shares of PENN Entertainment ( PENN, Financial), paring 18.1% of the position and 0.20% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $33.90 during the second quarter.

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based gaming company a possible value trap: Although the company has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.68 as of Tuesday, PENN Entertainment also has a low financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a low growth rank of 3 out of 10.

Despite low financial strength and growth, PENN Entertainment has a GF Score of 73 out of 100 on the back of a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10.