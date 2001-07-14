Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company”) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archived recording will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.excelerateenergy.com. Management will also be available onsite for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005642/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership