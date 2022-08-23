VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on August 23, 2022. A total of 62,937,632 million shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 49.38% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.



Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld % % Alan Friedman 75.39 24.61 Heye Daun 77.90 22.10 David Hodgson 77.92 22.08 Lazarus Shigwedha 99.73 0.27 Marvin Singer 99.75 0.25 Margot Naudie 75.37 24.63



About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills”) in central Namibia. Twin Hills is at an advanced stage of exploration and development with more than 220,000m of drilling completed on the project since its grassroots discovery by Osino with various advanced development studies underway.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,900km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at: https://osinoresources.com/

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

"Heye Daun"

Heye Daun

Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Julia Becker

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850

[email protected]

