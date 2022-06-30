REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $967,925, gross margin for the period amounted to $316,776.

Backlog as of August 22, 2022 was approximately $1,557,000, of which most of it is expected to be delivered and be recognized as revenues by the end of 2022 and the rest during 2023. Since January 1, 2022, the Company's backlog increased significantly compared to previous years.

"In February 2022 we received a vote of confidence from the market and completed a $17.8 million IPO, allowing us to accelerate our R&D and marketing efforts. During the last months we accomplished several major milestones, including a purchase order to take part in the Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission, the first order from a U.S. based direct customer and more" said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

"As a result of our hard work since the beginning of 2022, we expect a wider exposure for our advanced products, as well as our unique technological capabilities and our future financial performance" he added.

First Half 2022 and Recent Highlights

The Company launched its flagship product – the Jupiter-AI, a high-end multiple-stream video platform with edge artificial intelligence acceleration.





The Company announced that its advanced technology to be deployed at Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission – Israeli Spacecraft.





Maris-Tech won its first major U.S. customer, received purchase order from top surveillance manufacturer for $300,000.





During the first six months of 2022, the Company expanded its footprint in the defense sector, receiving five orders from leading customers including a repeat order from a leading defense company.





The Company announced it has signed a letter of intent with a fabless semiconductor supplier to develop video-based edge computing products.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies.

Maris-Tech Ltd.

Condensed Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,866 $ 785 Short-term deposits 11,040,362 - Trade receivables 633,976 571,482 Other receivables 579,696 2,873 Inventories, net 533,185 391,484 Total current assets $ 13,134,085 $ 966,624 Non-current assets Restricted deposits $ 33,588 $ 48,341 Deferred issuance costs - 871,171 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,996 16,511 Severance pay deposits 158,803 136,620 Operating lease right-of-use assets 692,967 - Total non-current assets $ 962,354 $ 1,072,643 Total Assets $ 14,096,439 $ 2,039,267 Liabilities and Equity (net of capital deficiency) Current Liabilities Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term bank loans $ - $ 410,324 Trade payables 493,063 463,653 Other current liabilities 606,560 791,038 Short-term liabilities due to related party 10,577 296,459 Total current liabilities $ 1,110,200 $ 1,961,474 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term loans, net of current maturities $ - $ 744,769 Long-term loans from related party 1,088,250 1,088,250 Warrants to purchase ordinary shares - 351,845 Non-current operating lease liabilities 499,965 - Accrued severance pay 429,068 272,509 Total long-term liabilities $ 2,017,283 $ 2,457,373 Total Liabilities $ 3,127,483 $ 4,418,847 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Shareholders' equity (capital deficiency) Ordinary shares, no par value: Authorized - 100,000,000 and 12,500,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; issued and outstanding: 7,818,860 and 3,085,000 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. - - Preferred shares, no par value: Authorized - no shares and 1,250,000 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; issued and outstanding: no shares and 489,812 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. - - Additional paid-in capital 17,746,837 2,124,601 Accumulated deficit (6,777,881 ) (4,504,181 ) Total Shareholders' equity (capital deficiency) 10,968,956 (2,379,580 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (net of capital deficiency) 14,096,439 $ 2,039,267

Maris-Tech Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)