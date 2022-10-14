Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share payable Friday, October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, September 30, 2022.





CONTACT: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

