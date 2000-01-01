The second quarter of 2022 saw the U.S. Federal Reserve continue hiking interest rates as inflation remained sky-high. Unless companies can raise their profits more than 9% year over year to surpass inflation, they are effectively seeing their profits decrease on an inflation-adjusted basis, which is not exactly a recipe for a bull market.

As investors anticipated lackluster earnings reports, the S&P 500 was down 17% over the course of the three months through the end of June, while the Nasdaq lost 22% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5%.

Seeing share prices fall does not always mean a stock is doomed, but if investors believe a company’s prospects have fundamentally changed, then it is best to get out before the stock crashes further. According to GuruFocus’ Hot Picks, a feature which allows investors to screen for the stocks that had the highest number of guru buys or sells based on the most recent regulatory filings, here are the five stocks that gurus were most bearish on in the second quarter, as determined by net buys.

Investors should be aware that the data in this article is based on 13F filings for investing firms and portfolio updates for mutual funds, which do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The 13Fs include only U.S. common stocks, while the mutual fund updates typically include both U.S. and foreign common stocks. Neither include other assets or investments such as bonds, credit, etc. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the gurus may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial) was sold by 28 gurus during the second quarter while only five gurus bought the stock, resulting in 23 net sells. This is the third quarter in a row where gurus have been fleeing from the stock en masse.

UnitedHealth is the largest managed care company in the U.S. by revenue. It offers a variety of health care products and insurance services through its many subsidiaries. It has its headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

UnitedHealth has been posting strong growth numbers and guidance. As the U.S. has an ageing population, national health care spending and Medicare enrollment are both expected to increase. The U.S. health care system in general is very poorly designed, though, and investors are concerned that this will result in reduced health care spending even for necessary care.

One thing that was expected to boost results in the short term was elective procedures that were delayed due to Covid-19, but this turned out to not be as much of a windfall as hoped, likely due to the increasing expenses and inaccessibility of health care.

Elevance Health

There were 18 gurus selling shares of Elevance Health Inc. ( ELV, Financial) in the quarter while six gurus bought the stock, resulting in 12 net sells. Guru sentiment was mostly neutral on the stock until a spike of selling in the recent quarter.

Like UnitedHealth, Elevance is also primarily in the business of health insurance. It offers medical, pharmaceutical, dental, behavioral health, long-term care and disability insurance plans. It is based in Indianapolis.

Elevance is aiming to transform itself from a traditional health benefits organization to what it calls a “lifetime trusted health partner.” This approach means integrating not just physical health but also behavioral health, social health and long-term care for ageing and disabled patients.

The company faces the same industry situation as UnitedHealth, but it is growing at a faster clip, has higher expectations from analysts and is trading at a lower price-earnings ratio. It is possible that given Elevance’s enthusiastic rebranding, gurus could be fleeing the stock due to a problem that has unfortunately become quite pervasive in the health care industry: the problem of companies buying up doctor’s offices and other health care facilities, cutting costs and hurting the quality of care for short-term profits (which comes at the expense of long-term growth).

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL, Financial) was sold by 14 gurus in the second quarter while three gurus bought the stock, resulting in 11 net sells. TE Connectivity has been a net sell among gurus for the past couple of years.

TE Connectivity is a Swiss-American designer and manufacturer of connectors and sensors for several industries, including automotive, industrial equipment, data communication systems, aerospace, defense, medical, oil and gas, consumer electronics and energy.

This company has an excellent and fast-growing total addressable market due to the increasing electrification and digitization of automobiles and other forms of transportation and machinery. It also trades with a reasonable price-earnings ratio of 17.03.

The main wrench in its gears comes from the fact that growth has stagnated despite a favorable market. The company has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 4.2% and a three-year earnings per share growth rate of -2.6%, bringing up the possibility that TE Connectivity is not setting itself up favorably against competition.

Raytheon Technologies

There were 15 gurus selling Raytheon Technologies Corp. ( RTX, Financial) shares in the quarter while five gurus bought the stock, resulting in 10 net sells. The stock has really seen gurus heading for the exits the past two quarters.

Raytheon Technologies is a global aerospace, defense and intelligence company that was formed from the merger of Raytheon Co. and United Technologies in April of 2020. It is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

It might seem surprising that gurus are selling Raytheon, a major U.S. defense stock, in the midst of rising geopolitical tensions, especially the war in Ukraine. The U.S. produces far more weapons than any country in the world, accounting for 39% of global international arms exports, and is a long-established war profiteer.

However, supply chain issues have cropped up for Raytheon. Demand for raw materials outstrips supply, and the company is having issues finding enough skilled workers, particularly welders. At a price-earnings ratio of more than 30, the dividend yield has also fallen to an unimpressive 2.31%, which is notable because dividends have historically been an important source of returns for defense stocks.

CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corp. ( CVS, Financial) had 16 guru sellers in the quarter compared to seven guru buyers, resulting in nine net sells. Guru selling has picked up for CVS the past three quarters after a couple years of neutral sentiment.

CVS Health is a health care company that owns the CVS Pharmacy retail pharmacy chain, as well as Aetna (a health insurance provider), CVS Caremark (a pharmacy benefits manager) and several smaller operations. It is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The company is planning to leverage its closeness to the consumer market to expand into the primary care market by the end of this year, which is a bold move. It has already rolled out a virtual primary care service and aims to get into the in-person primary care market through acquisitions. CVS seems confident that its entry into primary care will increase American’ access to high-quality care while simultaneously lowering costs.

Due to the incentive structure of this model, though, things seem unlikely to turn out according to plan. Since CVS would become a health care provider and health insurance provider under the same umbrella, it would be heavily incentivized to limit the quality of recommended care and gatekeep procedures that would be costly for the insurer. The telehealth-first model supports this outcome because, in reality, very little care can be achieved through a telehealth visit. Add this to CVS’s struggling balance sheet with a cash-debt ratio of 0.2 and the company’s prospects as an investment do not seem rosy.