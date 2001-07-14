Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the municipal waterworks division of Trumbull Industries, Inc. and an affiliated entity, a supplier of specialty and private label products for the municipal and industrial markets, based in Ohio.

“Trumbull Industries municipal division has operated for more than 100 years as a trusted partner in the waterworks sector. I look forward to combining two teams that are dedicated to exemplary customer service,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“The Trumbull Industries municipal team has built enduring customer relationships through their industry expertise and steadfast service. I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together with access to an even broader array of products and services through Core & Main’s national supply chain,” said Jack Schaller, president, Core & Main.

Founded in 1922, Trumbull Industries, Inc. and its affiliated entities focus on delivering the highest level of customer service and value to its customers. Based in Ohio, Trumbull Industries municipal division distributes a variety of products to the waterworks industry, currently operating out of four branches, located in Youngstown and Akron, Ohio, and Bentleyville and Meadville, Pennsylvania.

“We have a dedicated team of employees who provide exceptional service and an array of high-quality products,” said Sam H. Miller, of Trumbull Industries’ municipal division. “Core & Main has its own remarkable history, and it is apparent we share a fundamental set of values. Their focus on collaborative associate development and excellent customer service creates a lot of excitement for our team.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core+%26amp%3B+Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

