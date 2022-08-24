Garde Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $738.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(19.13%), VUG(14.57%), and VGK(5.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garde Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 56,130 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 1,069,809. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/24/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $139.62 per share and a market cap of $100.92Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

Garde Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 76,183 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 08/24/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $82.17 per share and a market cap of $38.42Bil. The stock has returned 80.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 75,319 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 829,275. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.03.

On 08/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $53.05 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 58,769 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 242,146. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/24/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.22 per share and a market cap of $15.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

During the quarter, Garde Capital, Inc. bought 62,977 shares of ARCA:IPAC for a total holding of 103,149. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.4.

On 08/24/2022, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF traded for a price of $53.99 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

