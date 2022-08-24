Glassman Wealth Services recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8000 TOWERS CRESCENT DRIVE #1450 VIENNA, VA 22182

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1957 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(19.70%), FNDX(14.06%), and VEU(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Glassman Wealth Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 474,757 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.53 per share and a market cap of $15.40Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.80.

The guru established a new position worth 414,980 shares in ARCA:DFAX, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.3 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.79 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 188,370 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/24/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.2 per share and a market cap of $20.57Bil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Glassman Wealth Services bought 73,091 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 73,183. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 08/24/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.2 per share and a market cap of $18.11Bil. The stock has returned -7.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,662-share investment in NYSE:ACN. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.06 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $306.7 per share and a market cap of $194.00Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-book ratio of 9.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.