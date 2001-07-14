Magellan+Healthcare+Inc., the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan+Health%2C+Inc., today announced a series of virtual events in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Recovery Month in September.

“At Magellan, we believe that one suicide is one too many,” said Andrew Sassani, MD, Magellan Healthcare chief medical officer, California, HAI and MHS. “We are pleased to have the opportunity during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Recovery Month to shine light on issues surrounding suicide and how people can get help. People can and do recover from mental health and substance use conditions and anything that may be contributing to suicidal thoughts, going on to live happy, vibrant lives.”

Suicide claimed the lives of almost 46,000 people in the United States in 2020.1 It is the second leading cause of death for children aged 10–14 and adults aged 35–44, and the third leading cause of death for young people aged 15–24.1

During September, Magellan will host the following virtual events focused on suicide prevention, and recovery from mental health and substance use conditions:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Join Magellan Healthcare for the Recovery and Resiliency webinar, “What I would tell my younger self: Conversations about hope, recovery and the ‘S’ word.” The panel discussion led by Dana Foglesong, MSW, NCPS, CRPS, national senior director of recovery and resiliency services for Magellan Healthcare, will include guest presenters: Iden Campbell McCollum, mental health advocate, suicide prevention advisor and Twelve6 Strategies chief investor; Francesca Reicherter, mental health advocate, author and Inspiring My Generation founder and president; and Tonja Myles, mental health and substance use advocate, veteran, certified peer support specialist and board member. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Thursday, September 22, 2022, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Join Magellan Healthcare for the webinar, “The role of mental health recovery in suicide prevention.” We’ll hear the inspiring recovery story from a person who lives with mental health challenges and has lived through multiple suicide attempts. Our doctors will share their knowledge and professional experience in identifying the signs of suicide, and addressing mental health and substance use challenges to prevent suicide. Magellan Healthcare presenters will be Stacey Volz, CPRP, CPS, family support coordinator; Steven Pratt, MD, senior medical director; Andrew Sassani, MD, chief medical officer, California, HAI and MHS; and Samuel Williams, MD, MBA, FAPA, medical director. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Visit Magellanhealthcare.com%2FPrevent-Suicide and MagellanHealthcare.com%2FRecovery for Magellan events, downloads and other resources for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Recovery Month.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan+Healthcare%2C+Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

