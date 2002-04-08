SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Porch Group. This year, 77% of Porch Group employees said it’s a great place to work – 20 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-certified, a recognition that says as much about our employees as it does about our company and our Porch Group values,” said Matt Ehrlichman, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Porch Group. “Since our founding in 2012, we’ve remained steadfast in our values and commitment to foster a ‘No Jerks, No Egos’ culture. Our culture is only as good as the people who work here — and I am incredibly proud of the talented and collaborative people we have who are helping build Porch into a truly great and enduring company.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Porch Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

