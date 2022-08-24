Born from ORHub®, HippoFiTM represents the company's fintech focus with commitment to the ‘Hippocratic oath' and patient clinical improvements.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) announces today its future as "HippoFi" (HippoFi.com) a fintech and healthcare innovator, implementing first-to-market solutions to leverage three of the hottest multibillion-dollar markets: FINTECH, BIOTECH, & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

"HippoFi ("formally ‘ORHub"") is crafting the future by delivering revolutionary technologies and innovative solutions specifically targeted at an annual US market spend approaching $300 billion. The timing could not be better to update the company's name and brand as we are actively engaging in new partnerships, continued acquisition efforts, and deploying novel digital & biological solutions. We deliver financial value and savings to customers and clinical improvements to patients, while benefiting from scalable, high-growth, & high-profit opportunities. The name ‘HippoFi' & new company brand best represents our shaping healthcare's bright future with never-seen-before fintech, biotech, and AI technologies, along with our commitment to push boundaries and driving value to customers, shareholders, and most importantly for the patients," shared CJ Wiggins, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO "As hospitals & med-device vendors continue the necessary efforts of becoming more efficient, effective, and advancing the quality of patient care, HippoFi will soon be recognized as being "The Only Way to OperateTM".

HippoFi's (formally ORHub's) web site will continually be updated, and a new Ticker Symbol will soon represent HippoFi (formally ORHub), while continuing to trade on the OTC: ORHB while moving the company status forward to OTC-QB, targeting a future NASDAQ listing.

--------------

HippoFi trades on the OTC under the Ticker: ORHB

For company & investment information, please visit: HippoFi.com

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. The Company is a healthcare innovator and fintech company focused on payment processes, business logistics, and clinical solutions with digital and biological technologies. The Company utilizes Intelligent Automation and Cellular based technologies to Change Business for GoodTM and is comprised of four segments: Surgical Resource Management (SRM), Digital Payments, Regenerative Therapeutics, and Artificial Intelligence:

ORHub's SRM platform uses digital technologies to replace dated vendor-centric documentation and processes. The platform enables digital connectivity, faster vendor payments, and implant accountability for all surgically implanted medical devices and biologic products. The Company's Digital Payment focus is on software solutions which would allow b2b medical device & biologic vendors to reduce the Case-to-Cash timeline. With the acquisition of PUR Biologics, ORHub's Regenerative Therapeutic division is focused on the sale of bone regenerative products, while targeting new areas of opportunity with patented cell-based technologies. Together, these solutions form a valuable foundation for new uses of AI, quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized patient centered information and accessibility.

For more information, please visit: HippoFi.com

###

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at HippoFi.com from time to time.

Contact:

Jason Brown

ORHub, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHUB, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713306/ORHub-Adopts-New-Name-to-Reflect-Its-Fintech-Future--HippoFi



