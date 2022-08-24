GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)( FRA:SE9, Financial)

Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2022 before market opening 8.30 CET on Friday, August 26, 2022.

CEO Martin Krantz and CFO Anders Lyrheden will present the Q2 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream: https://www.redeye.se/events/850360/live-q-smart-eye

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: [email protected]

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-320 96 95

Email: [email protected]

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.aifor more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or [email protected].

Attachments

Smart Eye: Invitation to Q2 2022 Results Presentation

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713316/Smart-Eye-Invitation-to-Q2-2022-Results-Presentation



