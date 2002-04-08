LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, announced today the launch of a new inclusivity campaign, Raise Your Game (“RYG”), which was created to support women in gaming and raise awareness for this frequently overlooked, and very powerful, audience segment.



Aligned with the Enthusiast Gaming mission to evolve alongside the ever-changing landscapes of gaming, content creation, and digital media, the Company’s leadership recently made strategic changes that reflect its commitment to diversifying its internal team.

Enthusiast Gaming’s announcement of the Raise Your Game initiative demonstrates the Company’s efforts to bring people together and promote diversity, acceptance, and inclusion within gaming.

“The industry is traditionally male-dominated, but we know that women make up about 46% of the total gaming audience,” commented Amanda Rubin, SVP of Global Sales & Partnerships. “It is hard for these individuals to feel accepted within the current gaming community design. We are out to make a pivotal change for the industry and make a difference in how underrepresented groups are heard. This is why we believe RYG will help dismantle stereotypes and make gaming feel more inclusive.”

RYG will host its inaugural event on August 25th at 5 PM Eastern Time at OS NYC , New York City’s home for gamers, streamers, and content creators. For more information or to reserve a spot at the event, visit the Raise Your Game website .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company that is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with coveted GenZ and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience. Visit Enthusiast Gaming for more information.

