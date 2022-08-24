TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "LIMFF." Li-Metal's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LIM" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "5ZO."

"We are pleased to have successfully upgraded to the OTCQB after joining the OTC Pink Markets earlier this year," said Maciej Jastrzebski, Li-Metal co-founder and CEO. "This is an exciting milestone as we increase our exposure to U.S retail investors, while continuing to demonstrate our commitment to financial transparency."

The OTCQB is a marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes at https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

[email protected]

Tel: +1 647 795 1653

Li-Metal Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas

[email protected]

