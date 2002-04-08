BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All customers with a 484 or 610 area code should be aware of the introduction of the new 835 area code. Beginning September 2, 2022, customers in southeast Pennsylvania ordering new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 835 area code.



To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the 835 area code will be added as an overlay to the 484/610 region. An overlay is the addition of another area code (835) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (484/610). The 835 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 484 and 610 area codes. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls.

The key facts for consumers to know about the upcoming PA 484/610/835 area code overlay are:

Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

If you seek new phone service on and after September 2, 2022, you may be assigned a phone number with the 835 area code.

You will continue to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in your community.

Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 835 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and or other similar equipment. Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

For additional information, please visit us at verizon.com/835overlay or the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission website at www.puc.pa.gov/telecommunications.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

[email protected]