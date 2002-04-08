VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the launch of their new Affiliate & Social Influencer Marketing platform for Qples by Fobi. This is a very timely launch given the current rampant inflation and the need for CPG manufacturers to increase the distribution of their offers. Fobi will generate revenue from this platform by selling both physical and digital coupon activations to both Retailers and CPG brand manufactures. The Qples by Fobi platform provides a valuable means for social influencers to monetize their audience by enabling the distribution of offers at scale across a localized, regional, national and global scale. The power of driving and measuring in store redemption is key for all stakeholders.



NEW AFFILIATE MARKETING PLATFORM TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE QPLES BY FOBI COUPON DISTRIBUTION NETWORK AND REVENUE

Many CPG brands are struggling to develop their own first party databases and do not have a large audience they can reach on their own. Fobi’s new Affiliate & Influencer marketing platform allows us to quickly help them reach scale by advertising their coupon content to large audiences that are curated by bloggers and social influencers. The bloggers and social influencers will receive a commission for each coupon distributed and redeemed. Also, as 8112 Digital Coupons continue to be implemented, this will exponentially expand reach and consumer adoption as customers will no longer need to print out physical coupons. Building this affiliate marketing network now allows Fobi to hit the ground running with 8112 digital mobile offers at scale.

NEW PLATFORM ALSO HELPS WITH TARGETING AND SPECIALIZATION FOR CPG BRANDS

There are many great blogs and influencers that can help to drive scale for specific target markets and specialized products. For example, many CPG brands are now specializing in allergy-friendly foods, organic, and even specific diets like plant-based or keto. These specialized audiences are looking for products and deals that fit their lifestyle. For the CPG brands, this is a great way of getting in front of the right audiences and maximizing the reach and efficiency of their offers.

Qples by Fobi President Eddy Watson stated, “Creating an affiliate network has been a key strategic goal of Qples by Fobi. To be able to launch this at such a critical time for the CPG retail industry makes me incredibly proud of our team. We have now bolstered an industry leading marketing solution which enables brands to target and reach their audiences, but we will also now be able to measure and reward the impact that the influencers have on these campaigns.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “To win in today’s competitive environment, it’s all about the size and scale of your network, and this launch immediately increases both exponentially for Fobi. Thanks to strategic positioning ahead of 8112, we will now be able to distribute CPG brand coupons into the hands of millions of new consumers and audiences which will ultimately help them save money which timely given the struggles people are having with inflation today. We believe this new launch will also generate significant new line revenue for Fobi.”

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

