NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. ( IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, will host a webcast for the investment community to announce two new indications for batoclimab on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.



The event will feature prepared remarks by company management and external key opinion leaders. A live question-and-answer session with company management will follow the formal presentations. To access the webcast, please register here.

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website for a limited time following its conclusion.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, the Company is boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. The Company’s investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

