Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts featuring data from its dermatology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 2022 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, held September 7-10, 2022, in Milan and virtually.

“We are excited for the opportunity to present research from our growing dermatology portfolio at this year’s EADV Congress, including data on ruxolitinib cream in vitiligo, on the heels of our recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in this indication,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & Autoimmunity, Incyte. “We additionally look forward to several presentations of data on our oral JAK1 inhibitor, povorcitinib (formerly INCB054707), which we are advancing into Phase 3 development for hidradenitis suppurativa.”

Key abstracts include:

Oral Presentation

Vitiligo

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream for the treatment of Vitiligo: Week 52 Pooled Analysis of the TRuE-V Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #FC01.04. Session: Free Communications in Miscellaneous. Thursday, September 8, 3:00 a.m. EST)

Poster Presentations

Vitiligo

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo by Patient Demographics and Baseline Clinical Characteristics: Week 52 Pooled Subgroup Analysis from Two Randomized Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #P1383. Session: Pigmentary Disorders)

Mental Health and Psychosocial Burden Among Patients Living with Vitiligo In Europe: Findings from the Global VALIANT Study (Abstract #P1384. Session: Pigmentary Disorders)

Exploring the Natural and Treatment History of Vitiligo in Europe: Findings from the Global VALIANT Study (Abstract #P1401. Session: Pigmentary Disorders)

Treatment Burden Among Patients with Vitiligo: Findings from the Global VALIANT Study (Abstract #P1402. Session: Pigmentary Disorders)

Quality of Life and Disease Severity in Patients with Vitiligo: Findings from the Global VALIANT Study (Abstract #P1403. Session: Pigmentary Disorders)

Atopic Dermatitis

Ruxolitinib Cream Provided Progressive Improvement in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis who did not Achieve Investigator’s Global Assessment Treatment Success at Week 8: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #P0247. Session: Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema)

Efficacy of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis by Anatomic Region: Pooled Analysis from Two Randomized Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #P0248. Session: Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Efficacy and Safety of the Janus Kinase (JAK) 1 Inhibitor INCB054707 in Patients (Pts) with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Results from a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Dose-Ranging Study (Abstract #P0004. Session: Acne and Related Disorders, Hidradenitis Suppurativa)

Effects of the Janus Kinase (JAK) 1 Inhibitor INCB054707 on Patient (Pt)-Reported Quality of Life (QoL) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Results from a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Dose-Ranging Study (Abstract #P0005. Session: Acne and Related Disorders, Hidradenitis Suppurativa)

Effects of the Janus Kinase (JAK) 1 Inhibitor INCB054707 on Patient (Pt)-Reported Skin Pain, Analgesic Use, and Itch in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Results from a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Dose-Ranging Study (Abstract #P0006. Session: Acne and Related Disorders, Hidradenitis Suppurativa)

More information regarding the congress is available on the EADV website: https%3A%2F%2Feadvcongress2022.org%2F. Congress content will be available on the EADV Virtual platform for a period of three months following the congress.

About Povorcitinib (INCB054707)

Povorcitinib (INCB054707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), vitiligo and prurigo nodularis. A Phase 3 study in HS is expected to begin by end of 2022.

About Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) Cream 1.5%

Opzelura, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

The marketing authorization application (MAA) for ruxolitinib cream as a potential treatment for adolescents and adults (age >12 years) with nonsegmental vitiligo with facial involvement is under review at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, marketed in the United States as Opzelura. In April 2022, Incyte entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. for the development, manufacturing and exclusive commercialization of ruxolitinib cream for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatology indications in Japan.

Opzelura is a trademark of Incyte.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for OPZELURA.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. In Dermatology, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on leveraging our knowledge of the JAK-STAT pathway to identify and develop topical and oral therapies with the potential to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation and help restore normal immune function.

Currently, Incyte is exploring the potential of JAK inhibition for additional immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including hidradenitis suppurativa. To learn more, visit the Dermatology+section+of+Incyte.com.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow %40Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding Incyte’s dermatology portfolio; its plans to present data from this portfolio at EADV; whether or when any development compounds or combinations from that portfolio will be approved or commercially available for use in humans (beyond the specific geographic regions and indications for which Opzelura already has been approved); and whether and when Opzelura and/or any of the other compounds in Incyte’s clinical development pipeline, if approved, might provide a successful treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis, vitiligo or other additional immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on Incyte’s clinical trials, supply chain, other third-party providers and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; the efficacy or safety of Incyte’s products; the acceptance of Incyte’s products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

