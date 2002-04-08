SHOUGUANG, China, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced that recently it has received oral notification from Shouguang Yangkou Town People’s Government permitting it to resume production at its Factory No. 8.



With this approval, the Company can now take steps to resume production at this factory. The Company will immediately begin the preparation work including upgrading some of the facilities of this factory. The Company expects to complete test and trial production in the fourth quarter 2022. The Company believes Factory No. 8 will produce revenue in the fourth quarter 2022.

According to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021, the resume of production at Factory No. 8 would result in an increase in annual production capacity of operating factories by approximately 20%.

Gulf Resources will also be providing investors with projections for its bromine business for the remainder of the year on or about the end of August 2022.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), ShouguangYuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sell crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, the risks associated with the ongoing impact of COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties associated with the winter closings, obtaining governmental approvals, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.