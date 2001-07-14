Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference.

David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Niederpruem, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A recording of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

