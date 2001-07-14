Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM), a global leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment, is hosting an Investor Day on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The event will feature presentations from Chairman, President and CEO Tim Boyle and other members of the leadership team, covering Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna’s product innovations, strategies, and growth plans.

This in-person event will be held at the Company’s headquarters and is by invite only. To inquire about receiving an invitation, please email [email protected]. Space is limited.

A live webcast of the presentation will be on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.columbia.comfrom approximately 8:00 a.m. PT to 11:30 a.m. PT. Following the event, a replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. Potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations; economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions, constraints and expenses; labor shortages; changes in consumer behavior and confidence; as well as geopolitical tensions. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions and is a global leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hard Wear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

